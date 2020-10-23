Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,906 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

