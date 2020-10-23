Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.02.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.