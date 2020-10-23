Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after buying an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

