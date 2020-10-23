NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.