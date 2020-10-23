Northland Securities Lowers Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RESI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of RESI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

