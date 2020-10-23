Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWN. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

