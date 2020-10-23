Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of NVUS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

