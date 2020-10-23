NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised NTT Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DCMYY stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NTT Docomo has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

