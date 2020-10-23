NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.59.

NuVasive stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -430.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 29.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

