Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05. 27,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 58.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 336,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 123,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 118.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

