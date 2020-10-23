OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 278,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 220,148 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 218,810 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

