Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

