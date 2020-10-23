Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

