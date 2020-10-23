Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

