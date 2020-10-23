Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

