Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hanesbrands by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 135,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.