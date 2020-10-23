Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 19,730 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $176.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.