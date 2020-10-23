Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

