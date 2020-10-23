Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

