OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 3.8% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 74,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 134,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Cormark lowered OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -17.96.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

