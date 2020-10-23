OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OpGen stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. Equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

