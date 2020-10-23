Oppenheimer Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

FISV stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock worth $494,123,200 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 62.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Fiserv by 125.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.