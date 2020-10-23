Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Up 5.1%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 172,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 124,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

