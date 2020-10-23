Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.18

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1032200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

