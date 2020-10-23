OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OSI Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in OSI Systems by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.