Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

