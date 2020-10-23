Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

