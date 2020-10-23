Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of PBA opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

