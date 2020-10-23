Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:PAG opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

