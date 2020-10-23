PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

