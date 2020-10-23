Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 991,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,038,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 874,285 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

