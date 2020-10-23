Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 21.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Crown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Crown by 162.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

