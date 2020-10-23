Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

