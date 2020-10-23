Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,580 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Exelon by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,422 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 463,947 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,833.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,348 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

