Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,031,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of ALNY opened at $134.30 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

