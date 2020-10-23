Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.40 ($182.82).

RI stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.23.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

