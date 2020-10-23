Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,573,722 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,791. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 20,417.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

