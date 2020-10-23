Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,489 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.