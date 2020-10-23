PGGM Investments Acquires 151,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 1.38% of Itron worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after buying an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Itron by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Itron by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.12 and a beta of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

