PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 107,181 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $153,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

