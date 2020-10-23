PGGM Investments Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.30% of Juniper Networks worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.