PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of FleetCor Technologies worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $256.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

