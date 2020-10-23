PGGM Investments Buys 41,150 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Leidos were worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

