PGGM Investments Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

