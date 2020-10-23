PGGM Investments Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $121,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.28 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

