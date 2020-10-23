PGGM Investments Has $121.65 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,266,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $121,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

