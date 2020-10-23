PGGM Investments Has $137.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $137,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,724,000 after buying an additional 655,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

