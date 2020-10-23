PGGM Investments Has $16.49 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 267,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.94 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

