PGGM Investments Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

