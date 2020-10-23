PGGM Investments Has $231.57 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,446.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

